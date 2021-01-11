WHAT HAPPENED IN MUFULIRA SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN IN LUSAKA – KENNEDY KAMBA
“Our Lusaka will never embarrass President Lungu”
What happened in Mufulira should be condemned by all well meaning Zambians because Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not only the leader of the Patriotic Front but Zambia’s Republican President, Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has charged.
Speaking in Lusaka yesterday when he addressed PF foot soldiers, Mr Kamba said the Mufulira incident was the most embarrassing incident to happen in PF stronghold since PF was formed almost 21 years ago. “This should never be allowed to happen in Lusaka, otherwise it will be the end of PF”, he pleaded.
On Friday, President Lungu faced the most humiliating experience of his presidency when Mufulira Residents refused to attend his well publicised rally forcing the ruling party to fire Royd Bwalya the PF Senior Member in Mufulira who was tasked to pay and bus residents to attend President Lungu’s political rally.
Kudos to Mufulira, and the President ought to thank the people of Mufulira for exposing the lies peddled to him by his lieutenants, Mufulira showed the president the truth of what is on the ground and he should be thankful to the people of Mufilira for showing him the truth, remember it is Mufulira that wacked those cadres who were trying to disrupt HH’s radio program, to the people of Mufulira, Thank you mwalishiba ukufumya fwaka mu bantu. and to the EC, you know the truth and the truth shall set you free now that you know.
Mufulira residents didn’t know what to do The government announces COVID measures then calls meetings breaking them