WHAT HAPPENED IN MUFULIRA SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN IN LUSAKA – KENNEDY KAMBA

“Our Lusaka will never embarrass President Lungu”

What happened in Mufulira should be condemned by all well meaning Zambians because Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not only the leader of the Patriotic Front but Zambia’s Republican President, Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has charged.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday when he addressed PF foot soldiers, Mr Kamba said the Mufulira incident was the most embarrassing incident to happen in PF stronghold since PF was formed almost 21 years ago. “This should never be allowed to happen in Lusaka, otherwise it will be the end of PF”, he pleaded.

On Friday, President Lungu faced the most humiliating experience of his presidency when Mufulira Residents refused to attend his well publicised rally forcing the ruling party to fire Royd Bwalya the PF Senior Member in Mufulira who was tasked to pay and bus residents to attend President Lungu’s political rally.