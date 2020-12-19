WHAT HAS HH DONE AGAIN?

By Brian chisanga …..

We all know that it has been very difficult for PF to handle HH’s influeznce and impact on the ground.

They have been tirelessly finding ways to accuse him falsely so that his name won’t appear on a ballot paper.But the truth is they are fighting a losing battle.

The Zambia police have summoned president HH to appear at force headquarters in lusaka for Unknown reasons. Our president has been set on so many traps just to see him stay away from contesting. He has been accused of selling mines,he has been accused of been a Masonic, and so many more.

Yet leaving corrupt people behind,the people of Zambia need change and the change is in that man. We cant risk taking him away from us. His the man who has accepted us and promised to liberate us .

You should know that when you are on top,you become the topic.HH is a chosen leader.And we are ready to fight to see him lead us.

Zambians, we should get ready for any outcome and defend our president. He has always been there for us.We should stand with him in any trial he is going through.Together we can win.