By David Zulu

What crimes has the PF committed against Zambian citizens that drive such hysterical and berserk reactions from surrogates like Edith Nawakwi and men of the collar like Fr Lastone Lupupa? PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and his Deputy Mumbi Phiri and Lands Minister Jean Kapata have all expressed uncontrolled emotions and derision on the possibility of jails being filled to the brim if Hakainde Hichilema is elected as the next President of Zambia. Now that’s remarkable because you can’t place such heavy yolks on your necks if you are as clean as KK’s spotless white handkerchief.

What crimes have they committed against Zambians to dedicate themselves to such hefty self inflicted prospects and indictments? Are they indirectly telling citizens that they were behind the gassing that killed hundreds of innocent citizens or are they involved in the silent genocide where their companies have supplied toxic drugs to our populations?

The Zambians are now very concerned about these heightened fears by the PF leadership. If people fear jail even before arrests and judicial adjudication are made,then they must really be guilty of something big. Mukula perhaps? Fire trucks maybe?Forest 27 I presume? Missing tollgate monies? Mmm? Let them tell the Zambians. Muyopa chani bamambala imwe?