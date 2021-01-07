By Coach Steady Divine

What i Predicted about President’s Lungu’s Reign

Everything rises and falls on leadership. John C. Maxwell

I will tell you a story i have Never shared Publicly, in 2015 before President Lungu become President, I had heated debates with 4 of my good friends, they were of the view that he will make a great Leader and I said he will NOT.

I gave them my Valid Reasons why i predicted, he will struggle. they Passionately disagreed with me and accused me of Being Opposition ,you know that Zambian thing when someone has an Independent opinion they are Labeled opposition.

But Guess what everything I Predicted has happened during President Lungu’s term of office and It’s not good stuff. yet my friends defended him and said “God had chosen him to Lead Zambia”

One of the many things I said to my friends is ” i don’t trust a Leader who has so many People to appease and give kickbacks , because they will engineer for him to get a Position ”

Because a Leader like that will Sacrifice the Soul of a Nation to keep that Position.

The writing is all out there on the wall , The Killings , the Corruption and kickback contracts worth millions of Tax Payers , for substandard Drugs, Roads, Equipment.

Zambia Has Lacked selfless and Visionary Leadership . I tell people ” YOU CAN BUY THE POSITION ,BUT YOU CAN’T BUY THE OIL”

Am so happy 3 of my friends Later came back 3 years into his Presidency and said to me ” Steady you were right, we supported and defended him but the country is a Mess ”

I stood firm on what i saw and sometimes you have to walk alone ,when people don’t see what you see. one of those friends is my good friend Dr. Lewis Shikapwasha , I can mention him because i have suffered alot at his Hands and besides he can’t beat me up , i will use height advantage 😉😊.

I have ZERO Political affiliation, because my Loyalty is to see a Better Zambia and Better Leaders who want the Best for Zambians , than they want the best for Chinese.

Zambians have been Disrespected By This Government!

#coachsteadydivine