“WHAT IF HH AND CK FIND COMMON GROUNDS? I PITY THOSE INSULTING CK!

04/03/2021

I would advise my brother George Sichula to term his excitement. He can not be referring to Dr Kambwili as a Top Dog or someone speaking with food in his mouth. This is malicious and insulting. Neither should he lie that Dr Kambwili has said anything ill of his counterpart president Hakainde regarding the fallout from Alliance.

Dr Kambwili has taken this misunderstanding within NDC as an internal matter and not dragging others into it. He holds leaders in high regard especially Mr Hichilema whom he repeatedly refers to as his elder brother. Therefore, for George to peddle lies because of trying to find a fit for his feet is not only unreasonable but misguided excitement.

Anyway, with time he will settle down. In trying to be relevant to the other camp, Sichula should not go on a path of disparaging Dr Kambwili because tomorrow might be different. What if HH and CK agree and reconsider working together, what will the people insulting CK today do?” He must refrain from the use of deregotory language against a man that tried to revive his political fortunes when no one looked or considered him.

It is actually a bad display of character to insult leaders you served just because you differ on principal. This behavior makes new masters have even lesser trust in your moral fibre. You will do the same to them when a fallout happens. We have seen this movie before. Sata was insulted by those that he gave jobs, they went on to insult others they saved, they are still insulting leaders. It is immoral.

Dr Kambwili’s political platform is way higher than that of George, therefore, if he wants to attract attention from him, it is wishful thinking. He is beneath Dr Kambwili and he will not be engaged. Therefore, my brother must rethink his attention strategies and sober up.

Chipoka Mulenga

NDC Deputy Spokesperson