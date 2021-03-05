“WHAT IF HH AND CK FIND COMMON GROUNDS? I PITY THOSE INSULTING CK!
I would advise my brother George Sichula to term his excitement. He can not be referring to Dr Kambwili as a Top Dog or someone speaking with food in his mouth. This is malicious and insulting. Neither should he lie that Dr Kambwili has said anything ill of his counterpart president Hakainde regarding the fallout from Alliance.
Dr Kambwili has taken this misunderstanding within NDC as an internal matter and not dragging others into it. He holds leaders in high regard especially Mr Hichilema whom he repeatedly refers to as his elder brother. Therefore, for George to peddle lies because of trying to find a fit for his feet is not only unreasonable but misguided excitement.
Anyway, with time he will settle down. In trying to be relevant to the other camp, Sichula should not go on a path of disparaging Dr Kambwili because tomorrow might be different. What if HH and CK agree and reconsider working together, what will the people insulting CK today do?” He must refrain from the use of deregotory language against a man that tried to revive his political fortunes when no one looked or considered him.
It is actually a bad display of character to insult leaders you served just because you differ on principal. This behavior makes new masters have even lesser trust in your moral fibre. You will do the same to them when a fallout happens. We have seen this movie before. Sata was insulted by those that he gave jobs, they went on to insult others they saved, they are still insulting leaders. It is immoral.
Dr Kambwili’s political platform is way higher than that of George, therefore, if he wants to attract attention from him, it is wishful thinking. He is beneath Dr Kambwili and he will not be engaged. Therefore, my brother must rethink his attention strategies and sober up.
Chipoka Mulenga
NDC Deputy Spokesperson
IT IS VERY TRUE THAT INSULTS ARE A WRONG WAY OF PROJECTING ANGER AND THAT SHOULD NOT BE ENCOURAGED, HOWEVER, MR KAMBWILI MUST BE FORTH COMING WITH HIS PLANS FOR HIS FOLLOWERS, SO FAR THEIR IS NOTHING ON THE GROUND AS A ROAD MAP TO DIRECT WHERE THE KAMBWILI FACTION IS GOING, FOR STARTERS KAMBWILI IS NOT AMONG THE OFFICE BEARERS OF NDC AT PACRA BECAUSE HIS FINGER PRINTS REMAIN UNCLEARED TO THIS DAY, THEN HIS INCARCERATION (PRISON TERM) RUNS UNTIL AFTER ELECTIONS, THESE ARE THE ISSUES THAT KAMBWILI MUST CLEARLY EXPLAIN TO HIS FOLLOWERS, AND ALSO THE SUDDEN WEALTH.
Timely advice, my thoughts exactly. If CK was to find common ground with alliance one wonders what even Saboi would say. Playing to the gallery is a sign of immaturity.
good advice uwamatwi omfwe cos the insults to chishimba kabwili will scare upnd to give u a position what u have done to ck you can do it to hh and his upnd supporters i worry for yo life
First of all, Chipoka Mulenga should advise CK to apologise to his colleagues whom he called “fluffy dogs”. Secondly, CK should state to both factions of the NDC his real position. Of course, hes already started that he won’t be in the UPND Alliance, that it is an insult to him.
Thirdly, it is clear that CK cannot stand in any election either as NDC presidential candidate or Alliance running mate, with his conviction. He can only stand on the PF ticket. That’s CK’s predicament right. He has no option except to crawl bavk to PF.
As for Saboi imboela, her problem is she opens her mouth too quickly because she does not the dynamics of politics.