WHAT IS KATELE KALUMBA DOING OUTSIDE JAIL?

In 2013, the Lusaka High Court with a panel of 3 judges upheld the 5 year prison sentence slapped on former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba along with Aaron Chungu, Faustin Kabwe and Stella Chibanda for theft of millions of dollars from the Zambian treasury.

Katele has not been going to the Supreme Court for appeal since 2013 and has never been acquitted or pardoned by any President.

By virtue of this he should be in prison by default and serve his full 5 year term in jail.

The Zambia Prisons Service owes the people of Zambia an explanation why these 4 criminals are not in their custody.

The Judiciary also owes the people an explanation on why these people have not appeared before the court 7 years after the high court upheld their sentence.