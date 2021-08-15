By Markstone Similimo

WHAT IS NEEDED TO WIN AS AT NOW

The registered voters total is 7,023,499 and the average turnout is 72% which means 5,056,919 is likely to be the total votes cast. Ceteris paribus rejected votes, the winner should get 50%+1 which is 2,528,460 and already has HH 1,023, 212 from 62 constituencies. He now only needs 1,504,248 votes to win thus far from the remaining 94 constituencies while ECL will need 1,965,937 to win resulting into positive difference of 461,689 in favour of HH.

Therefore, HH only needs about 60 more constituencies with an average win of 25,000 votes per constituency while ECL needs 79 constituencies scooping not less than 25,000.

