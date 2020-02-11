Let us not pretend. This renewed tribal campaign by the PF is targeted at Bemba voters. We have heard from Bizwell Mutale, Nkandu Luo and Chanda Nyela all in the space of one week. In fact this tribal talk has been the theme of the Chilubi by-election. And yesterday Raphael Nakachinda was going on about the same thing right in front of President Lungu. That was before the President chipped in with his own ‘ku mwabo’ comment.

But as political analysts we remain confused.

What is the PF telling Bemba voters by insisting on this tribal trajectory? Are they saying Bembas should vote for Chishimba Kambwili or Harry Kalaba or indeed Nevers Mumba? Because the last time we checked President Lungu is not Bemba. He may speak some good Bemba but he is not Bemba, not by any stretch of imagination. So in our view the PF is the most vulnerable when it comes to regional or tribal politics as things stand.

The PF, now 8 years in power, should be building regional and tribal bridges not destroying them. The way it was with UNIP and MMD. Look at the troubles the PF have in Southern province. It’s mostly of their own doing. Why cant they realise that the more they antagonise the Tonga, the more the Tonga people grow cold towards the party? Simple logic!!

But clearly the PF is showing signs of a fatigued ruling party. One characteristic of a fatigued ruling party is doing things that hurt the party itself with increased severity and frequency. And normally at this stage, the ruling party is full of sycophants rather than people who can think properly and strategise. These sycophants, or kandiles as we call them locally, begin to think they were chosen for their genius yet its for their sycophantic abilities. So in their illusion of genius the Kandiles say and do all sorts of things that only serve to hurt their party further.

But why is the PF convinced that this tribal politicking works. In 2015 they embarked on tribal campaigns and only won by 27, 000. In 2016 they rolled out the same strategy with increased intensity and only won by 100, 000. Shouldn’t something click in someone’s heard, somewhere within PF, that this tribal thing is not working as intended and that it’s not firm ground to stand on politically?

Zambia Political Blog.