By Mwaba Mutale.

Its so sad to see vibrant youths who could be making tremendous contribution to the Nation be involved in useless squabbles. It’s really sad when youth could be contributing to National growth yet they involve themselves in endless and meaningless fights and provoking people and instead of standing independent they now have to be used by older politicians …

This man right here has tremendous potential. Instead he has reduced himself to a laughing stock. He has not lived up to his potential. Being a man i know personally and how energetic and good he is, i am shocked to see all he does is fighting people on social media. Is that politics sure ba Chilufya?

I urge my brother to take a leaf from Julius Malema, he became so unpopular and unloved at one moment. He took time Off, reinvented himself and came back a changed man, a man of the people and one whose voice in now that of a pan African statesman respected across the continent … my brother needs time Off, a real retreat, a sabbatical of even a year, most importantly to build his new marriage , to decide clearly if he is PF or opposition, to build his career aside politics to ensure stable income and to really just lay off all the rubbish surrounding him . Almost everyone on his wall thinks he is a joker and are just insulting him. Others just go to his wall for entertainment

Lastly my brother needs to lay off HH. He has done nothing to you. Let HH play his politics and do your thing. No need to provoke a man keeping to his own lane as if you are a hired gun. Its making people think somebody sent you or pays you …. as a leader you also need a traceable and credible source of income.

People ask what do you do? How shall the blind lead the blind? Show people you are capable which i truly believe you are, give people trust in you. Right now 90% of Zambians dont know what you do or how you pay your bills or keep your family….

Potential is there to do good. Choose to do better my brother Tayali. Imagine it’s 2021 and the man you are provoking is elected ?What next my brother? Remember Siulapwa, Chanda Chimba, William Tekere and all. Do we not learn from history? Why risk our lives and families? For what my brother?

Nobody knows the future. That’s why we must build bridges and not burn them. Over the HH issue my brother is walking on glass. It may turn out to be an issue which would have been better left alone. Not that we should not question those who aspire for public office but lets do it in a respectful reasonable manner.

We need wisdom in all we do… I pray my brother reinvents himself …right now nobody is taking him seriously, a man who once did so well with his once influential NGO the Zambian voice.

Now reduced to a man anyone insults …you lowered your own calibre bro. By now Tayali is supposed to be an influential man, instead he is somebody everyone is laughing at and insulting. All because of not carrying oneself well. I pray that my brother finds his groove and stance. Or he will just be another talkative person …its really sad.

I know this brother and how influential he could be if he set himself right. God has given him potential yet its been applied wrongly….so sad