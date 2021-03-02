WHAT KEEPS KAMBWILI OUTSIDE JAIL IS THE BAIL HE WAS AWARDED PENDING AN APPEAL
Madam Saboi, in an effort to defend Kambwili has said too many things about other people’s selfishness.But we are aware that was the last part of a “home coming plan” for CK which was prematurely hatched.I just hope she has an idea of what her boss is up to.
The CK team wanted the whole country to think that HH is a difficult person who no one can work with. But they, forgot about telling the nation why CK is outside of jail. He is on bail pending an appeal. If he decides to follow his heart and be a presidential candidate for UPND Alliance. It would have been the easiest opponent for PF within a minute he would have been out of the game. They would have used his last journey to UK to revoke the bail. Just like that he would be back in prison in that orange uniform. That is the plain truth about Kambwili’s situation which those around CK can’t tell, thinking Zambians can easily be manipulated.Sometimes I am forced to think politics is a dirty game, if we have such players.
Africa is today used as an example of what dirty politics is. And whist in secondary school and at university of Zambia I have strongly disagreed to the notion that politics is a dirty game. Here is why;
1. If politics was a dirty game today we could have not been able to see all this technology all over the world which other politicians have showered their nations with due to good economic policies.
2. We couldn’t have been seeing our colleagues from Western countries resigning on moral grounds when public trust is betrayed in them.
The case of Dr CK. Last year in one of our articles we stated clearly how state house was dipping their fingers in the alliance. After 2016 elections I warned Dr CK and KBF that sooner than later they would be flashed out of PF not that they are corrupt as alleged in the dismissal of CK. But because they’re big threats to Mr Lungu. Check the link here and the rest is History.
Now after we knew last year that state house was working on dismantling the alliance we as Zambians expected a good will from our top most leaders Dr CK included. Infact its just that PF are bad planners their strategist always miss the point. The whole idea was to wait until HH appoints CK as running mate then rush the case and convict him whilst filing in of nominations was underway so that HH could be disqualified technically.
Now since PF are bad planners, they pulled a fast one on themselves and convicted CK and now they are holding unto his appeal which we all know that Dr CK will only be set free on account that he leaves the alliance and go back to PF. I challenge my elder brother Dr CK to refute if he knows nothing about this issue. So since he knew state house plans he should have been honest to his followers of what is obtaining on the ground and CK should have opened up to his brother HH to say look my brother we have a crisis here and in the interest of the country go ahead with anyone credible as a running mate after that you will see how level best we can work to save our nation better and not wanting to be a running mate at all cost.
Unfortunately, that remains my wishful thinking since Dr CK did not see the way forward but to claim unfairness in the alliance. However, what he and his handlers have not told us is the alternative measures in the pending appeal.
Facts of the matter is that our judiciary is manned by cadres. We all know how PF cadres threatened Concourt judges during the presidential petition. They told our learned turned bootlickers judges to be beaten if they proceed hearing the presidential petition and we all saw on that particular Monday our judges abandoned their decision made on the Friday night on baseless claims. I could have assured a fair outcome of the appeal if only the judiciary was manned either by I Sikaile or my wife Saboi Imboela.
In today’s justice system the only way CK can be set free is if he goes back to PF or carries out their Agenda. He reminds me of Mwenya Musenge when he was assigned to dismantle NDC by PF. Where is Mwenya Musenge today?
Similarly, Kambwili is being used to try and dismantle Alliance in payment for his freedom. Who would blame him, the man is held to a ransom.
Sikaile C Sikaile
Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International
Sikaile you are very right on this one unfortunately even Saboi failed to answer the question of Kambwili’s disqualification, she correctly outlined that he can be disqualified if his sentence is over three years (kambwili has been locked up for One Year), and she correctly highlighted that he can also be disqualified if during filling in he is still serving a sentence ( Kambwilis sentence runs beyond August hence he can not stand), but then she goes on to say since he is not in prison he it means he can stand, which is a lie, she also goes on to lie with a straight face that since convicts will vote then even a convicted person can stand (ANOTHER LIE) SO THROUGH THESE LIES IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT SABOI IS HIDING SOMETHING.
In all fairness CK should have handed over the Presidency of NDC to his Vice immediately after his conviction, appeal notwithstanding. Morality demanded it. As it is he is causing too many problems for his party and for the opposition. In fact CK is PF. He has always been PF until when ECL flushed him out. He did not leave PF on his own and the forming of NDC was just a protest action against Lungu. It will not surprise many if he goes back to PF. It is all about himself and nothing else. Unfortunately many Zambian politicians are just like Kambwili-no principles whatsoever. And for UPND they should not waste their time castigating and insulting CK and behaving as if they already have won August elections.CK was NDC and they have little to gain from NDC without him.
Sakaile, you are spot on. But I’m not sure if your ” wife” konws that truth. If she does understand the situation CK finds himself ( or has put himself ), then she obviously is lying and thinks Zambians are stupid. But Zambians are not stupid. Saboi should advise CK to hand over the NDC presidency to his vice, Akafumba – that is if CK is honest and has any intergrity. CK is a convict, and as such he can’t run as a candidate at any level. He can’t be a presidential candidate for NDC or a running mate of the Alliance, even if it changed its name to Chama Cha Mapinduzi Alliance or Ubuntu Alliance. Saboi should understand that CK is not stupid. CK knows exactly what he is doing. CK is only concerned about how he can save himself from serving the jail sentence he’s slapped with. He knows the only way for him to avoid jail, is to go back to PF. In fact he is already in PF. All he is doing now is manipulating the wrangles in NDC to take a good number of members with him. And Saboi is gullible enough to fall victim to CK’s manupilation.