WHAT KEEPS KAMBWILI OUTSIDE JAIL IS THE BAIL HE WAS AWARDED PENDING AN APPEAL

Madam Saboi, in an effort to defend Kambwili has said too many things about other people’s selfishness.But we are aware that was the last part of a “home coming plan” for CK which was prematurely hatched.I just hope she has an idea of what her boss is up to.

The CK team wanted the whole country to think that HH is a difficult person who no one can work with. But they, forgot about telling the nation why CK is outside of jail. He is on bail pending an appeal. If he decides to follow his heart and be a presidential candidate for UPND Alliance. It would have been the easiest opponent for PF within a minute he would have been out of the game. They would have used his last journey to UK to revoke the bail. Just like that he would be back in prison in that orange uniform. That is the plain truth about Kambwili’s situation which those around CK can’t tell, thinking Zambians can easily be manipulated.Sometimes I am forced to think politics is a dirty game, if we have such players.

Africa is today used as an example of what dirty politics is. And whist in secondary school and at university of Zambia I have strongly disagreed to the notion that politics is a dirty game. Here is why;

1. If politics was a dirty game today we could have not been able to see all this technology all over the world which other politicians have showered their nations with due to good economic policies.

2. We couldn’t have been seeing our colleagues from Western countries resigning on moral grounds when public trust is betrayed in them.

The case of Dr CK. Last year in one of our articles we stated clearly how state house was dipping their fingers in the alliance. After 2016 elections I warned Dr CK and KBF that sooner than later they would be flashed out of PF not that they are corrupt as alleged in the dismissal of CK. But because they’re big threats to Mr Lungu. Check the link here and the rest is History.

Now after we knew last year that state house was working on dismantling the alliance we as Zambians expected a good will from our top most leaders Dr CK included. Infact its just that PF are bad planners their strategist always miss the point. The whole idea was to wait until HH appoints CK as running mate then rush the case and convict him whilst filing in of nominations was underway so that HH could be disqualified technically.

Now since PF are bad planners, they pulled a fast one on themselves and convicted CK and now they are holding unto his appeal which we all know that Dr CK will only be set free on account that he leaves the alliance and go back to PF. I challenge my elder brother Dr CK to refute if he knows nothing about this issue. So since he knew state house plans he should have been honest to his followers of what is obtaining on the ground and CK should have opened up to his brother HH to say look my brother we have a crisis here and in the interest of the country go ahead with anyone credible as a running mate after that you will see how level best we can work to save our nation better and not wanting to be a running mate at all cost.

Unfortunately, that remains my wishful thinking since Dr CK did not see the way forward but to claim unfairness in the alliance. However, what he and his handlers have not told us is the alternative measures in the pending appeal.

Facts of the matter is that our judiciary is manned by cadres. We all know how PF cadres threatened Concourt judges during the presidential petition. They told our learned turned bootlickers judges to be beaten if they proceed hearing the presidential petition and we all saw on that particular Monday our judges abandoned their decision made on the Friday night on baseless claims. I could have assured a fair outcome of the appeal if only the judiciary was manned either by I Sikaile or my wife Saboi Imboela.

In today’s justice system the only way CK can be set free is if he goes back to PF or carries out their Agenda. He reminds me of Mwenya Musenge when he was assigned to dismantle NDC by PF. Where is Mwenya Musenge today?

Similarly, Kambwili is being used to try and dismantle Alliance in payment for his freedom. Who would blame him, the man is held to a ransom.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International