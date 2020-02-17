BE WARY OF HH-GBM

Says Mr Hichilema has something behind him and he is not a better person to rule this country

Sunday….February 16 2020 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front national mobilization deputy Chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is not the better person to rule Zambia.

Speaking when he made his debut appearance on the PF interactive forum sunday afternoon, Mr Mwamba who described his experience in the UPND as bad said he was just been used and was never consulted because Mr Hichilema thinks he is the only one who can run the party.

Mr Mwamba disclosed that Mr Hichilema has a questionable character and has something behind his back which he doubts can make him a good leader.

“I can tell you, I worked closely with him and I know who he is and I can assure the Zambian people that Mr Hichilema is not the best person to lead this country because he has something behind his back.Am saying this in front of cameras and you close to him tell him that these are the views of GBM and I want to tell you the honest truth” Mr Mwamba said.

“What kind of a person eats alone. I have never eaten with him” Mr Mwamba said and emphasized that the party under Mr Hichilema will not go anywhere unless maybe under a different leader and described him as a user and wondered why all his vice presidents have left him.

He said contrary to the UPND’s politics of propaganda, the PF has transformed Zambia saying his accusations and attacks on the PF when he was in UPND was just mere politicking to gain popularity further reaffirming that the PF is here to stay because of the development which has been done in various parts of the country.

He says the current socioeconomic challenges due to climatic challenges will not last and anticipates a drastic reduction of mealie meal prices and load shedding due to favourable rainfall as well as President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to transform Zambia.

On accusations that he rejoined PF to save his businesses, Mr Mwamba said he has never depended on government to survive but simply because of passion for PF and vowed not to ask for a government contract to survive.

Asked if he would accept a position to serve in government, Mr Mwamba however said if circumstances allow he would accept it as long as it to the service of the country and if the party deems it fit that he can deliver in a certain portfolio.

And Mr Mwamba has urged government to dig deeper regarding the gassing incidents happening around the country emphasizing that there are certain characters that want to discredit the PF as if they have not delivered development when infact not and offered that he would share some information in confidence with the security wings regarding the matter…