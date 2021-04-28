SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

WHAT NAWAKWI IS DOING IS AN ACT OF TERRORISM

Yesterday I took time to listen Ms Nawakwi press briefing and it is heartbreaking that a selfish individual like her can threaten the peace of the country by championing a selfish agenda at an expense of the entire nation.

When we said criminals and thieves have regrouped to fight an individual HH this is exactly what we meant. A key state witnesses who holds a press briefing. Where has Nawakwi got this courage all the sudden? Is a question that demands million answer. From our investigations the police will not do anything to her despite divisive rantings.

I swore to protect my country against all enemies, foreign and domestic.Where I am standing Madam Nawakwi and the PF are the enemies of this country.

Zambians let’s all think clearly before our country is destroyed by Nawakwi and the PF, all because they want to win elections at all costs.

Have you wondered why the police looks very incompetent? Because, they are taking orders from incompetent civilians.

Let’s all imagine just for a moment, the police has taken a case of abduction to court which has no victims only suspects or accused persons with only one statement from Nawakwi.The NPA too, has allowed itself to play along in this business. These were the people who were tasked the responsibility of studying Nsama Nsama and Joseph’s murder case at the hands of the police. I am shocked how a prosecutor would indict a case of abduction with only a statement from a frustrated Nawakwi and declare ready for trial only in a kangaroo court this can happen. This is what happens when politicians play police and prosecutor.The other shocking aspect of this case is that of a witnesses who goes to the media to tell the country where the Phelunas are being kept with her imaginary suspect listening.

I don’t know you but me, any normal suspect listening to a broadcast that someone knows where you are holding captives. Definitely, you would shift them. Now what is the interest of Nawakwi holding press conferences to broadcast that Hatembos are being kept at HH’s house? Is it interest for justice?

To say the least, acts by Nawakwi, are acts of terrorism and she is about to mess up with our nation. Soon we will all be running in all directions. In a normal society she could have been investigated for terrorism. A person who attempts to discredit the security of the nation is a terrorist. Because of Nawakwi, the Hatembos can no longer trust the police hence keep on hiding in the bush.

They are feeling safer in the bush than in any police station. This is what Nawakwi and her funders have so far accomplished. As a patriot I have considered I’m duty bound to protect this country against these domestic enemies.Sit back and look at the Hatembo case by the time it’s concluded people of Zambia will have no confidence in NPA, police and judiciary all because of Nawakwi and the PF.My country men and women, even in a murder case, it is never taken to court without a postmortem report or Coroner’s findings. Nawakwi may be likened to a domestic terrorist. Let’s wait for what she is about to tell us in the few days.

Planning to arrest or kill HH on the filling of nominations will be the most regrettable thing ever that Nawakwi and her funders will be be made to account for. These are indeed democracy rapist who we need to remove out of power by all means.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

BY CIC PRESS TEAM