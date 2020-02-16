The mealie meal delivery trucks are now leaving Chilubi and headed back to Lusaka, the ministers who were dishing out money to villagers just a few days ago have left the area on helicopters and are now back in their lavish mansions in Lusaka. They have ‘accomplished’ their mission.

For the people of Chilubi, the mealie meal they were given will be finished by next week, the K100 they were given has been spent.

The cycle of poverty will now continue as it was before, infact it will only get worse.

The only time they will see the PF dishing out money again is August 2021.

Zambian voters need self introspection, we need to ask ourselves the question ;

How much is my vote worth?

Is your vote worth a bag of mealie meal, a chitenge, t shirt and K100?

Or is your vote worth quality education, employment, a good economy and Healthcare?

The saying goes ; give a man fish and you feed him for one day, teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.

Those that chose the PF chose to be fed for one day, and tomorrow they will return to the cycle of poverty.

Vote Wisely in 2021.