By CIC PF Reporter.

WHAT PF MINISTERS ARE DISCUSSING TO FIND CASE WITH HH TOMORROW POINT 3 WILL SHOCK YOU IN TEARS OF LAUGHTER.

Grounds to find possible charges against the UPND president HH tomorrow.

This act by UPND where they have taken the law into there own hands and evening taking videos of there harrasments of innocent people.

1. We don’t know which section of the law gives UPND power to grab official ECZ documents from people and parade them?

2. Can anyone help us which part of the law says Police can’t summon HH to police as long as he is the opposition leader?

3. Which section of the law says a Congolese or Malawian can’t be Zambians?

4. Can we be assisted by the law the procedure for handling a crime in Zambia whether the opposition are also law enforcement agencies?

6. Why are people of Zambia allowing UPND to take the law in there own hands by frustrating innocent people who are being paraded without procedure?

7. Is UPND saying they have become the law , the judge , Immigration, police , ECZ and NRC official and on top of that doctors to determine the age of people?

7. Why are law enforcement agencies allowing the lawlessness from UPND on innocent people?

8 who has told them the people they are parading and chasing from offices are under age? Do they have an MRI machine which is telling them the correct age of these people?

9. Why should a group stand and tell Zambians that there president is above the law and police should not question them?

We need to find a case from here please PF lawyers help the police.

CIC PRESS TEAM