WHAT THE ZAF OFFICER TOLD THE COURT BEFORE CONVICTION WILL LEAVE YOU IN TEARS.

“Your worship, I am demon possessed”

During her continued trial on Tuesday 5th January 2021, jailed ZAF officer had told the court that she is possessed with the spirit of a dog which was making her to behave abnormally.

She said once the spirit strikes her, she was even beating her husband (a fellow ZAF officer) as well as her niece (the daughter to her brother). “The problem started when I left a teaching college to go for ZAF. After pass-out my workmates and friends started telling me that my behaviour was strange and I was seeing myself playing with dogs in dreams. So once the demon is active, I could even beat up my husband even other men.

Thats the reason I was torturing my niece for no reason. But immediately the spirit leaves, I could start crying, regretting what I did even apologising.”, she said. She added that the same spirit also caused her to physically abuse her house maids and garden boys who could end up running away within 2 weeks of being employed. “All I need is deliverance not jail”, she pleaded. However, psychiatric doctors who examined her found her to be normal. But instead of sentencing her to 10 years, the court gave her 6 years to deter other would be offenders.