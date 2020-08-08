The commissioning of the flyover in Makeni was a big political rally organised by Edgar Lungu and his minions.

This is part of the road network donated by the Indian government to help decongest Lusaka.

And this political rally was totally in violation of their own COVID-19 restrictions or public health regulations.

These are the same people who are stopping or harassing small opposition in-door meetings that are following COVID-19 restrictions and requirements in terms of social distancing.

Where was the social distancing in that Makeni flyover Commissioning rally?

These are the double standards the opposition and civil society has been complaining about.

It is said that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

What is good for Edgar and the Patriotic Front is equally good for opposition politicians and their political parties; or, what Edgar and the Patriotic Front can have or do, so can opposition politicians and their political parties have or do. This comes from an earlier proverb, “What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.”

What is so important or urgent with the commissioning a flyover to warrant breaking the COVID-19 restrictions, especially when the spread and deaths are on the rise?

For Edgar there are no restrictions or restraints when it comes to his continued hold on power.

The Commissioning of that flyover is nothing but an election campaign issue.

And Edgar is ready to risk the lives of so many people for him to increase his chances of winning next year’s elections. What type of a human being is Edgar?