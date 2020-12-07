BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

WHAT VALUES CAN SUMAILI TALK ABOUT?

The Press Statement from the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs on the alleged indecency on social media is another devilish stunt. Godfridah Sumaili is a continued projection of PF’s mediocrity and transposed prioritization. They collectively choose to close their eyes to things that matter and wants to make Political mileage on useless and meaningless things compared to the pressing issues affecting Zambia. Firstly, condemn indecency in all it forms and we advocate for human decency and integrity.

We however find it extremely stupid to try to squeeze the Zambian and Christian values into media indecency. Since when did PF ever became a defender of decency and values. We have long argued that this Ministry is useless and another waste of taxpayers money.

Godfridah or rightly Fridah, as there seem to be no divine trait in her personality should just remain mute over matters of values and decency.

When PF cadres unaddressed a UPND female youth at freedom statute and burnt her clothes in the presence of Inonge Wina, Godfridah was mute. What about the killing of Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers and many other women in Zambia who have been abused by PF thugs. A week ago, a PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi disgustingly insulted the entire region of Southern province, another cadre called Soko insults every day. These cadres insults our mothers including Sumaili herself. This year PF thugs composed a song insulting Kambwili and Hakainde Hichilema including their parents, what did this Sumaili say?absolutely nothing.



The PF has sent alot of innocent virgins on the street through their unbridled corruption and mismanagement of public resources. Every girl is born with a dream to be someone responsible and productive to society and it is the duty of the government to safe guard the dream. For us to see girls lining the streets in the evening and posting half naked photos on social media with barely a cloth in their body should prompt us to reflect and analyse the cause. Godfridah Sumaili and her fellow criminals in PF knows and sees some of these girls everytime they drive through the streets of Lusaka to their families.

These girls are left with no option in their quest to survive. A government that fails to acknowledge their failure will never admit that they are they ones manufacturing stripers and prostitution on the streets. A government that opts to buy multi-million riot gears to stop Citizens from demanding for their rights can not talk of values or indeed Christianity.

Godfridah Sumaili should be told with a megaphone that God hates thieves who steal from the weak and poor.

Zambia has been reduced to a police state with innumerable extrajudicial killings by PF. What is more valuable than human life? Where was Godfridah Sumaili when her Government burnt down city market, orchestrated the gassing incident countrywide, shot and killed innocent children? Are these not values that a Christian nation should have been defending, but they went on to push for evil dead BILL 10. Where was Godfridah Sumaili when COVID19 funds were stolen? Where was she when Government bought 42 fourth hand fire tenders at USD1million a piece.

These are the key issues that should define our values. Anyone who can not see anything wrong with this is a disgrace to the nation.

EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU is responsible for all these indecent and devaluation of our citizens. Zambia has currently lost her global rating due to PF criminality. Are these not the real and true values we should defend?

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist