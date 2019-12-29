What we gave out these years just a tip of an iceberg, wait for 2020, says Lusambo

KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili should be more prepared for him in 2020.

He said he will not sit down and watch President Edgar Lungu be insulted by “uncultured characters”.

Lusambo said this when he addressed PF Kabushi Constituency officials on Friday.

“Me, I don’t like to see the President to be insulted. For me, it’s a no to insulting the President because of a few selfish individuals. We want in 2021, before the votes are counted, the President should even start drinking coffee,” Lusambo said.

“Benefits of being in the running government. The President can’t say everyone will be MP, councillor, no, there is only one person, so I am the picture of Kabushi Constituency to the President.”

Lusambo said the donations he had made in Kabushi were “just an iceberg”.

“What we were giving out these years (2019) is just an iceberg, wait for 2020 and you will see what will be happening here in (terms of) gifts. The game is on in 2020, whoever wants to come should come, if its Hakainde (UPND Leader), let him come, if its Kambwili (NDC Leader) let him come and face me I’m game in 2020.”

Lusambo said the constituency had not done much in terms of women and youth empowerment.

He said selected roads in Lubuto would be done by April 2020.

“Going forward, we need to see what we can do to the people. The people that voted for us, what can they see so that they vote for us again in 2021? Edgar Lungu has told me that some selected roads in Kabushi will be done by April 2020. These roads when done we will see the benefits,” Lusambo said.

“Now what will the women benefit? We started the process of empowerment. The same women have refused to do the keeping of chickens, but coming back to change, what are we going to do? Go back and organise and tell us what you want to be done.”

Lusambo said he would demolish a makeshift police post that some “mosquito” had constructed.

“We promised a police station in Lubuto and it is approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, so we’re just awaiting for the local authority. So whoever has constructed that chicken run should know that we are coming to demolish and build sensible police station,” Lusambo said.

“In Main Masala, we want recreation centre for our youths. Youths can’t just be idle. Today it’s end of the year, we want to see what we have done and not done. In the wards where you are coming from, if a councillor is not working, don’t just sit, you are killing the party, report such a councillor. We need to have the party to be so strong on the ground,” he said.

Lusambo said the people of Kabushi should just look to him because there was no opposition.

“We are lucky we don’t have opposition here in Kabushi. We just have the insects and mosquitos that are making noise but we have doom. We know what is needed in Kabushi. Those that love to go on Facebook, let them continue just posting pictures, we are here to work. In 2020, I will bring a truck to be used for funerals to help our people. This truck will be for all. We have also bought a funeral vehicle,” he said.

“2020 we need to start on a new page. We need a lot of votes in 2021. But how will we get that? We need voter registration and get a lot of NRCs, we need to double the votes of 2016. In 2021, we should give Edgar Lungu not less than 45,000 votes. Where [are] the votes will come from? Me I know where they will come from. We need to be number one again on the Copperbelt.”

Lusambo said the mobilisation committee that was set up was not meant to destroy party structures.

“The mobilization committee that was put up for the Copperbelt, they put dulldozer. Our job is not to destroy our structures, but to add up to the structures. The President gave the black mountain, but I am not sure if our youths in Kabushi benefited. We hear that there are people that have companies, seven companies, we will go through the list with chairman Joe Malanji to ensure that our people benefit in the right manner. For your new year, all the eight wards you get K5,000, so this constituency you are getting K50,000 cash for your new year,” said Lusambo to the jubilant PF members.