WHAT WE MEAN WHEN WE TELL YOU THAT PF HAS THE MOST SOPHISTICATED PROPAGANDA MEDIA TEAM THAN THE UPND.

UPND has the most useless media team which has completely failed to counter PF media’s fake news and sophisticated propaganda.

SEE PF PROPAGANDA BELOW WHICH THE POOR UPND HAS FAILED TO DEFEND

1. UPND has recruited 60,000 youths to cause violence in Lusaka and Copperbelt, says Antonio Mwanza.

Pure PF Propaganda: HH has no capacity to recruit even 600 militia men.

2. UPND has hired a team of six top retired British military personnel and IT experts to manipulate ECZ’s Poll Voter Tabulation system (PVT) in its favour, says Emmanuel Mwamba.

Pure PF Propaganda: The opposition has no capacity to do that. Its PF who intends to do that.

3. Debt Swap is becoming difficult to implement because HH has ordered all banks and other financial lending institutions not cooperate with the govt so that Zambia can vote against PF, Ruling Party Media Director Antonio Mwanza said in Lusaka during the radio interview this morning.

Pure PF Propaganda HH has no control over banks.

4. UPND will lay off 50,000 civil servants, says Chishimba Kambwili.

Pure PF Propaganda, UPND does not intend to chase any civil servant. In fact HH has put it on record that 175,000 teachers, nurses, doctors and others will be recruited in government by March next year.