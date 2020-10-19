WHAT WE NOW EXPECT AFTER PRAYERS

Now that the Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation is past, we expect the following:

1. A stop to tribal and hate speech by PF leaders

2. No more summoning of opposition leaders to police for stupid cases.

3. Fair and transparent recruitment at ZAF

4. Fair application of the Public Order Act. All political parties should freely move and greet their supporters countrywide without being stopped by the police.

5. All disgruntled Zambians youths should be allowed to peaceful demonstrate as they seek answers from government.

6. After yesterday’s prayers, we now expect government to tell us the truth of how much debt we have as a country.

7. We now expect our judicial system to be fair…in this regard, Kambwili’s appeal should be quickly addressed.

8. We now expect government to tell us who the owners of the 48 houses are.

9. After yesterday’s prayers, we now expect government to withdraw Bill 10 from Parliament so that Zambians can decide on how they want their Constitution to be.

10. We now expect all those idiots at ECZ to behave themselves and not risk putting the country on fire with their arrogance.

11. And above all, after yesterday’s prayers, we expect Mr Lungu to be now in charge of the country. The country has been on autopilot for a very long time now. -Koswe