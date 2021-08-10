By Richard Waga

1. You call him bitter, but we see a person who is understandably angry about what has gone wrong in the country. If you are proud of our state of the economy, governance or human rights then you are not Zambian enough.

2. You call him stingy, but we see a person who is prudent with resources and does not live a lavish lifestyle. Something our country desperately needs given the current debt distress and recession. And how come the people you call generous, have only become generous after accessing tax payers’ money, your money?

3. You call him boastful, but we see a person who is confident, a sign that he knows what he is saying and can openly relay his ideas to stakeholders without keeping them guessing.

4. You call him facebook president, but we see someone who is open and sincere in his thoughts as he is ready to share them and does not hide behind propagandists and boot lickers.

5. You call him unpatriotic, but we see someone with great concern, is honest about the state of the nation and has been vindicated about most of the things he warned us about.

6. You say he is not a good politician, but we see someone who is more focused on the economy than making political scores.

7. You call him a mere cattle herder, but we see someone who has capitalized on his experiences during his upbringing to become a leading beef supplier.

8. You call him a five times loser but we see a fighter who does not give up.

9. You call him greedy, but we see a successful man who has foregone an opportunity to grow his wealth, but instead wants to serve the country.

10. You call him untrustworthy, but we see a man who has been loyal to his family, loyal to his ideas, loyal to his party and invested in his own country.

11. You say Zambia does not need an economist, but there can never be a country without an economy.

