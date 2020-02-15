PRESS RELEASE: What You Must Do When Your Household Is Gassed.
Following numerous requests from the public on First Aid for suspected gassing, we consulted chemical experts at ZEMA and we were advised as follows:
1. Open the windows,
2. Cover your mouth and nose with a wet cloth,
3. Move out of the house to catch fresh air,
4. Visit a health facility for medical attention.
Issued By:
Zambia Police
Public Relations Unit.
It’s strange for police to be telling people what to do when they have said they have no clue of what the gas is…..are we missing something here??
My house was gassed last night. Unbelievable
These people gassing drive expensive cars. They came around 02hours and gassed my place. The gassing has not declined contrally to Esther Katongo. They have just moved away from compounds to low density areas and farms.