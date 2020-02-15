PRESS RELEASE: What You Must Do When Your Household Is Gassed.

Following numerous requests from the public on First Aid for suspected gassing, we consulted chemical experts at ZEMA and we were advised as follows:

1. Open the windows,

2. Cover your mouth and nose with a wet cloth,

3. Move out of the house to catch fresh air,

4. Visit a health facility for medical attention.

Issued By:

Zambia Police

Public Relations Unit.