WHATEVER it takes we are winning the general elections, says Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo.

The Kabushi PF member of parliament also says he did not promise anything in 2016.

Lusambo said this on Saturday night on a special programme on Sun FM radio in Ndola.

He said President Edgar Lungu was so much loved by the people and that no one was willing to disappoint him.

“Whatever it will take, we are winning the (general) elections. Whatever it takes! So we are winning with whatever it takes. Winning we know. Those that want to argue let them argue,” said Lusambo. “The people of Zambia have decided to work with Edgar Lungu and that is final. When you see Lusaka it has changed. Even these visionless leaders who stay in Kalundu in rented houses, who are renting when they come out of the rented houses they just see development.”

Lusambo said the levels of development especially in Lusaka was unmatched and can only be compared to Dubai.

“Lusaka roads can only be compared with everything in the world. Go to Dubai and see the roads. The contractor Afcon didn’t he do roads in Dubai and they are doing the same in Lusaka,” he said.

Lusambo said there was not going to be any change of leadership from his Constituency and to the Presidency.

“So don’t be cheated that there will be another MP in Kabushi. Don’t be cheated that you will have another President. Those that want to argue will see,” he charged.

Lusambo said the PF was not in any panic mode.

“We are not panicking because we know what we have done. Others do win elections on social media votes. These people are just jokers. Edgar cannot lose any election in Zambia,” he said. “We are winning with whatever it takes. The people have accepted the leadership of President Lungu and the development we have (done).”

Lusambo said UPND president Hakainde Hichilema would be retired from politics.

“We will retire some people for good. They will never come back again. If we have five people who are corrupt in Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema is number one. He smells corruption, even if you stay next to him, the chap is corrupt. Better he stays in business because governance is a serious matter. The chap can be arrested,” Lusambo claimed.

He said he never promised anything in Kabushi during the 2016 campaigns.

“We did not promise anything. I was just attending to issues that the people were telling me. We had an MP here so… mostly I was just attending to issues I found. But so far we have sunk 60 boreholes because I said I will work on the water systems,” said Lusambo. “For the police station, it is a promise from the Lusambo family. The family wants to build a police station and we have found land in Lubuto. So we are just following the land acquisition process. For the works at Kapalala market. Go there and see. The market will be the biggest in Southern Africa.”