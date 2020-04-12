With the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic and the rising number of cases globally, United Party for National Development Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya has joined efforts with President Hakainde Hichilema and other Members of Parliament in making various donations towards COVID-19 in her constituency.

Presenting donations towards COVID-19 in her Constituency yesterday , Ms Chonya expressed concern that should the pandemic establish itself in her constituency where people are struggling to access quality health care and food, the situation would become even more devastating.

“We all need to unite and take a collective approach to fight the deadly pandemic, to echo my President’s words, COVID-19 knows no boundary, religion, status, political affiliation therefore we should all join hands and work together to break down further spread of the virus.

Ms Chonya making her donation to traders in the market, advised women as front liners in homes to take a lead in ensuring that families complied with the measures given to reduce further infection and spread of COVID-19.

“ Women are likely to get hit should infection cases increase because together with health workers they are front frontline of infection risk as they shoulder the burden of caring for the sicj and children at home now that schools are closed,” said Ms Chonya.

She appealed to all residents to ensure that they take a physical and social distance, wash their hands regularly with water and soap and hand sanitiser and avoid touching their noses and faces.

She encouraged the women to wear masks in public places and ensure they washed their foods properly before eating and also advised them to cough and sneeze into tissues or into their flexed elbows to minimise risks of getting infected.

The donations made included buckets and various hygiene products to protect her people by breaking the transmission of COVID-19.

