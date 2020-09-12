WHAT’S ECZ’S MOTIVE TO SCRAP THE 2016 VOTERS ROLL?

The 2016 voters roll took 12 years to build and several months of registration to capture the voters on it.

A voters card like the NRC or passport is a legal document already verified.

So why is Nshindano hell bent on scrapping the voters roll?

What are they afraid of?

Why should all Zambians be required to re-register when more than half are already registered voters?

Voter registration should only be for first time voters, those who’ve lost their voters cards or need to replace them and those who wish to change constituencies, wards, districts or polling stations.

Under normal circumstances it’s impossible to capture 9 Million voters in a period of only 30 days unless if they have millions of photos and details of secret voters that they intend to print outside of the normal procedures which is electoral malpractice.

Can they manage to register 300,000 voters every single day to attain the 9 million?

What covid 19 guidelines are they following to force hundreds of thousands of people to crowd and queue up for voters cards when more than half of tkise people already have voters cards?

To this day Nshindano has not given any good explanation why he feels the need to invalidate all existing voters cards.

It’s clear he’s getting these instructions from someone else.