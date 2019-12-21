There’s been no official communication from State House indicating that Kaizar Zulu has been removed completely from government, all we know is that he just lost his position as the President’s political advisor.

At least in Amos Chanda’s case, there was a resignation letter, which itself served as severance or termination of employment with government.

Kaizar Zulu’s case is mysterious, in the absence of a formal employment termination letter from the President or a resignation letter from Zulu himself, he will remain a civil servant on government payroll waiting to be redeployed or transferred.

He could remain as an informal advisor to the president, he could become a permanent secretary or posted as an ambassador somewhere, we don’t know where he’ll end up.

But what’s for sure was that his stay at State House became untenable, he’s been on the spotlight due to weekly run ins with the law, assault, gun brandishing, arson, proposing violence, dangerous driving, abduction, false imprisonment etc, he’s done it all.

He’s caused tremendous damage to Lungu’s public image and it seems they just came to a mutual understanding that he leave that position, but nevertheless remain within Lungu’s inner circle.

Kaizar has done alot for the President, he knows where every coin that’s been stolen is hidden, he knows how the mukula deals were done because he managed the deals, he knows every secret about the President.

Therefore the President will protect Zulu at all costs, we doubt that he will be arrested and fully charged for all of his crimes, he will continue to enjoy immunity from prosecution, and he will certainly continue to play a huge role for the PF in the forthcoming general elections behind the scenes.