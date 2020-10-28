WHAT’S THE AVERAGE POLICE OFFICER’S SALARY?

The average salary of a police officer in Zambia is a paltry K3,700.

So don’t be deceived, the police are not happy too and they also want change, where can K3,700 take you in this crashed economy?

Some officers get as low as K1800 and those with many years of service will peak at about K5,000

Police by en large are good people, they are just forced to do bad things by bad leaders.

If they don’t carry out the bad orders, they lose their jobs, remember what happened in Sesheke?

Today police are even ranked lower than PF cadres, which is an insult to the profession.

A cadre can walk into the biggest police station in Zambia and assault the whole department and put them on their knees begging the cadre for mercy.

The PF have undermined and degraded the police profession and the vast majority of police officers are not happy with this situation. -NDC