While it is true that Zesco, like any other business, needs to charge cost-reflective tariffs, the same is not true about our government. Our government collects more taxes than it can prudently use. This explains while our President and his henchmen have amassed wealth in record time.

The money paid to Zesco includes a component that goes to our wasteful government. Increasing Zesco tariffs by any fixed percentage has the effect of increasing what our wasteful government collects from us. An increase of about 100% automatically increases what will be paid to the state by the same margin.

BEFORE THE INCREASE

any consumption above the 200KW was charged at 0.89ngwee per kwh

A K100.00 purchase of power was broken down as follows:

94.1 kw units @ 0.89ngwee = K 83.75 to Zesco

3% excise duty to GRZ = K2.51 to GRZ

Total = K86.26

VAT at 16% = K13.80 to GRZ

TOTAL from customer = K 100.06

This is how every K100 of electricity has been giving you those 94.1 units when you exhausted the cheap 200kw.

The amount that was surrendered to buy fuel for our travelling boss was K16.36 per K100 of electricity

AFTER THE INCREASE (assuming a 104% increase across the board)

Any consumption above the 200KWH will be charged at K1.82 ngwee per kwh

The 94.1 kw of power will be broken down as follows:

94.1 kw units @ 1.82ngwee = K 170.85 to Zesco

3% excise duty to GRZ = K5.13 to GRZ

Total = K175.98

VAT at 16% = K28.16 to GRZ

TOTAL from customer = K 204.18

The amount that will be surrendered to buy fuel for our ever-travelling boss will be K33.29 per 94.1kw of electricity above the cheaper 200kwh

IF only ZESCO BADLY NEEDS COST REFLECTIVE TARIFFS, WHY SHOULD OUR WASTEFUL GOVERNMENT COLLECT MORE FROM US INDIRECTLY.

The government enacted a National Health Insurance law that should taken care of health matters. Civil servants are not expecting any upward salary adjustments ( If in doubt ask Chanda Kasolo). Increases in fuel prices also increase government revenue that rides on duties and VAT.

If the dollar is under control through strong BOZ tactics why shouldn’t this government reduce VAT and some of these tuma duties? The fact that the tax regime was almost changed in the middle of the year implies that we don’t have to wait for a new budget for such changes.

NAMUMFWA TAPALI ICIBUMBA!!! MXXXXM