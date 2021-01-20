WHEN BITTERNESS IS EQUATED TO WITHCRAFT: THE BITTER CASE OF DONALD TRUMP.

By Lusenga Mulongoti

Since 1869 today 20th January 2021 marks the only other time in the history of the United States of America that an outgoing US President has skipped the inauguration of his successor. And all this is on account of insatiable bitterness of one human being towards another.

The levels of bitterness in Donald Trump is so high such that since the declaration of Joe Biden as the winner of the 3rd November 2020 election Donald Trump has not even once mentioned the name Joe Biden or that of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump is so bitter that even his wife Melania did not speak or meet the incoming First Lady Mrs. Biden as has been the tradition at least since 1869.

Donald Trump is so bitter that he insulted his loyal Vice President Mike Pence to the extent that they only spoke once from 6th January 2021 to today. As if that was not enough Mike Pence decided to skip the departure ceremony of the outgoing President Trump obviously to avoid an awkward situation and hostility from Trump’s cadres.

Donald Trump is so bitter such that he decided to push forward his departure from yesterday 19th January to today the day traditionally reserved for inauguration activities just to steal the limelight from his successor.

Donald Trump is so bitter that instead of standing at the front entrance of the White House to welcome the incoming first family into the White House he and his wife Melania have departed in a quiet ceremony using the South Wing exit door. More like leaving using the kitchen door.

Trump is so bitter that he lost to Joe Biden that for the first time since 1869 the incoming President will not find any handwritten handover notes on the desk in the Oval Office.

If this level of bitterness is not equal to the practice of witchcraft then I don’t know what to describe it.

I only hope that we can all draw some lessons from the strange behaviour of Donald Trump on how not to behave as a leader no matter how unfairly treated you feel.

#TheEndOfAnEraOfBitterness

#MayTheUSBeginToHeal

#GodBlessAmerica