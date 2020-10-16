WHEN EVERYTHING MAKES SENSE SUDDENLY FOR EDGAR LUNGU

Pathetic,Paradoxical and Despiriting! No words can rightly express the devilish PF ANNOINTED under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s political and Economic debacle. Ruthlessly desperate, blindly arrogant, unrepentantly evil and ferociously crooked! The unprecedented Debt Mt Everest that these thieves and criminals have subjected Zambia to in just 9 years is mind boggling.

The Report by the International Debt Statistics 2021 which puts Zambia’s external debt at $27 billion now justifies our political tamult with yet a million more questions. The 9 years of the PF national plundering of public funds have not just been of massive mismanagement, but also of calculated cover ups through the annihilation of public expression. Vote for them and see how they will sale you as slaves.

Zambia has been sold many times over to the international shylocks by dictator Edgar Lungu who wishes to turn Zambia into a monarch. The only reason we continue to exist is simply that we don’t have enough flesh for each shylock to claim their pound of flesh out of our bodies.

Our nation is gone to the highest bidder. Lungu is every day at a casino selling Zambia. This is why he doesn’t imagine coming out of state house next year. His criminal activities is what has turned him into such an evil and violent man who now want to arrest all prominent opposition leaders and government critics so that he continues suppressing our democracy.

Now everything makes sense: the heartless clamp down of the press, the desperation to assassinate political opponents, the suffocation of the opposition space,the polarization of the governance institutions, the total take over of the judiciary and the infamous Bill 10. All these are cover up efforts to hide the hyperastronimical plunder and unbridled loan contraction and consequent looting by the PF bunch of thievery.

A computation of this debt against our population estimated at 18 million now would have given each Zambian a billion dollar with enough left for the next generation. The honest question we should begin to ask is where did this money go? What aesthetic infrastructure facade could we have built for Zambia from this amount than these shift slams they are singing about?

Questions can never end just like our debt would never ever end under PF.What excuses are they contriving now? Privatization, Corona, previous government, the opposition, our enemies outside? Oh no! Lungu is buying guns and all sorts of military weapons to terrorise poor citizens and we are watching him. This is where he has taken part of this money and the rest pocketed it with his minions.

During the trumped up treason charge against the opposition UPND leader president Hakainde Hichilema, billions of dollars was spent and this reckless spending on issues that has a negative impact on our economy has continued. For him to hire guns to convict Kambwili, he had to spend billions.

These bloody bandits must be caged. Why should those who should have voluntarily caged themselves be caging innocent people?

Why should the wheels of justice begin to crank when it’s the PF bandits, but to others, cosmetic justice is prejudiciary discharged instantaneously?

If we extrapolate our current debt standing of $33 billlion, where shall we be in the next 5 yrs with these PF crooks brood of Political and Economic vipers? If ever there was to be a Commission of Enquiry, this should have been the one. We have repeatedly warned and guided the country about this PF devilish government which has become obsessed with manufacturing excuses for their failures than exploring solutions for our country.

Our country is said to be worse than Zimbabwe which has been on sanctions. Why Zambia?

Now is the time or never. There suicidal hold on power is their fear of the open Jail door in front of each of them.

#FreeCK

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human rights Activist