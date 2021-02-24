BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

WHEN HH WARNED THEM THEY CALLED HIM BITTER; DEBT AUDIT. WHAT ARE THE ACTUALS?

The questions around the USD 18.5 billion dollars that Zambia owes in both concessional and private loans needs urgent clarity for the sake of public transparency and accountability. The matter is totally beyond partisan interests as can be seen and felt by all through the economic straight jacket that we are in today. The Patriotic Front government should for once assume leadership and squarely live up to their Constitutional mandate by providing information to the public on this national emergency. To this end, we seek the urgent internvetion of the Auditor General’s office to produce a DEBT SPECIFIC AUDIT STATEMENT on the debt portfolio, sector project appropriations, Actual Projects and their costs, Actual Remittances, Project Status, Contractors and Funds Retirements.

We have a huge problem Zambians here we if we are not careful. These are some critical things that Hakainde Hichilema warned the PF government with and they called him a bitter loser. The question is who is the real loser today? It is we the Zambian people who has been hit left right with unambiguously debt situation and the entire PF leadership is preoccupied with buying votes with stolen and printed money in their homes. They fired former bank governor Dr Kalyalya so that they can print money to fool citizens by giving them K100 each. This is cruelity and we want to call upon Mr Lungu to behave rightly with his club of thieves.

Again, this should be looked at and taken beyond partisan lines. Zambia should be jealously guarded and loved above partisan inclination. Parties will forever be coming and going into oblivion but Zambia remains ours and we shall leave it for our children and future generations to come. As things stand now, the future of Zambia can not be divorced from this debt conundrum. There is no firm foundation that can be laid for the future without factoring in the debt mountain that should either be demolished or scaled. It is for this reason that we remain critical of Zambia ‘s Economic Recovery Program as pronounced and promoted by his Excellence President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. It is ulusive talking about economic recovery when all top government officials are involved in serious corruption scandalous activities such as the Honeybee saga. The intention is good and inevitable but lacks credible and pragmatic anchorage on the fundamentals of meaningful and sustainable recovery under the circumstances.

The plan in it’s current form is disjointed.It should be noted that, loan contraction was aimed at stimulating and giving impetus to our visible finish line then towards becoming a middle income earning country by 2030. Great milestones had been recorded by way of our positive growth in GDP, attractive investment climate, and stability of our Kwacha against most convertible currencies during Levy Mwanwasa administration who fought corruption. With our GDP in a magnetic reverse drag into minus, our Kwacha in free fall, the prospect is dashed and completely shredded. While the global events such as COVID 19 have added their toll, in and individual country recovery plans will draw a distinction of resiliency and survival among countries.

Zambia should be treated as a unique case which it is in fact and experience. Our leaders should desist from reclining in global complacency consolation statements . Introspection, marshaling and leveraging of existing in-country opportunities and resources should be prioritized.

With most financial authorities still loudly speculating that our debt ceiling could be much higher than the pronounced USD18.5 billion, the Auditor General’s office is adequately equipped with sufficient skill sets to provide a status quo on our debt position. The Auditor General’s office should step in immediately as part of the recovery process.

We can’t recover without applying the lessons learnt from our previous implementation which has resulted into our current Economic paralysis.As highlighted earlier, we were once on a predictable trajectory that has since crumbled. What went wrong? How did we get here? What needs to be done differently? Who did what? These maybe painful and divisive questions but nevertheless key to our survival as a nation. We need actuals and speculations.

If we are ever to recover, then we need to adopt a recovery mindset- honest, accountability and flexibility. Rigidity will severe our strained spine as a nation.

Let’s avoid the spin game. We can’t postpone our problems. No matter what happens, the reality on the ground will define the future we will ever dream of. For now, the debt is our decisive consideration for the future.

We appeal to the current government to prioritize the clarification of our true debt position in order for us all to support and contribute to the recovery efforts. Again, this matter transcends partisan lines. Zambia is much bigger, better and beautiful than our political persuasions.

Zambia first.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International