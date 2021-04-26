WHEN KAMBWILI REJOINS PF, HE WILL STILL BE NDC MEMBER, SAYS PARTY SG

By Staff Reporter

When Chishimba Kambwili goes back to the PF he will still remain a member of NDC, says National Democratic Congress (NDC) secretary general Dr Paul Mbulo.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Dr Mbulo was asked over Kambwili’s conflicting positions and the message they were sending to his supporters, having once boasted that imbwili nimbwili, which can never be cowed by anyone, when in the recent past he has literally gone back to eat his own vomit, Dr Mbulo said: “First and foremost Dr Chishimba Kambwili did not leave PF, he was chased, he was forced out of Patriotic Front. I don’t know if you can follow me. He tried to remain, because he’s amongst the five few people who started the Patriot Front…so when you look at the background he’s one person who even up to now has Patriotic Front at heart. What does that mean. It means it’s a party that he can go back to.”

“Now because he had already formed a political a party which is National Democratic Congress party, when he goes to the Patriotic Front he will still remain a member of NDC, because that is a party that he has suffered for,” Dr Mbulo said.

On Kambwili’s mixed statements, Dr Mbulo said “those are statements that come when somebody wakes up and says this, the other day he comes and says this. But the fact is NDC party is not only for one person it’s for all people.”

He said the NDC was ready to field another presidential candidate in the event of Kambwili rejoining the ruling party, adding that there was also a provision in the party constitution that in case a president did not stand other members could still go ahead to stand on that party ticket.

“So what we are saying is when the president says I’m not standing as a president for NDC party, we shall still allow our members to stand on the the NDC party, one of them is myself I am standing in Mambilima constituency,” he said.

Dr Mbulo said the priority of the party was to work with the PF in an alliance.

“The reason is very simple, 2021 elections is between the two political parties. Believe you mean whoever president will make a mistake to stand on his own will create anarchy for himself. The battle is between the Patriotic Front and the UPND,” Dr Mbulo said. “We wanted to work with the UPND in an alliance they chased us out of the alliance, so who do we think we can support now? It’s the Patriotic Front if they want. If they still say no we cannot work with the NDC, NDC will still field candidates.”

On the insistence coming from the PF that Kambwili must be more forthright in what capacity he was intending to work with the ruling party, whether he was rejoining or getting in in form of an alliance, Dr Mbulo said “Those assertions are there and our advise to our president…- Daily Revelation