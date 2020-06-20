By Maiko Zulu

WHEN LEADERS FAIL TO PROVIDE LEADERSHIP, YOUNG PEOPLE WILL FOLLOW ANYTHING THAT MOVES

Young people should seriously ask themselves what sort of leaders they want. What standards do you look for in identifying your leaders and what do you expect from these people? Dr. Nevers Mumba said that youth should have a structured approach to their quest otherwise it would not yield anything and I totally agree with him.

Usually in a broken down society, people will identify with anyone and anything as the case was in Colombia where a ruthless and murderous drug lord named Pablo Escabor is still more glorified that any political, civil or religious leader.

Zambia is at crossroads in as far as providing leadership is concerned and this situation is proper breeding ground for discontent and rebellion especially amongst the youth.

So when you see people glorify a certain calibre of people as leaders, it is because those mandated to be leaders by the people have failed the masses. It’s not a surprise therefore that young people will publicly slap someone holding the title ‘Honorable’ and people sympathise with them and not the chap they slapped, albeit the act being illegal.

TheRevolutionWon