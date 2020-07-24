When Mwinelubemba attacked PF & Mr Sata:

Late Chitimukulu Chilufya Mwango Chitapankwa III did not support PF. At a campaign rally in President RB’s presence, Chitapankwa III said he was not one to “follow things blindly and that he was surprised that even educated people were following Sata blindly”. He also referred to a “white man as Party Veep”. It was quite a deep sting.



Guided by King Cobra however, PF did not so much publicly go after a sitting Mwinelubemba. They instead did more of grassroots’ work. Soon afterwards, Mr Sata won & formed Government in 2011, invited His Royal Highness to State House and said to him; “ifya kale mu filabeko Kanabesa”(trans: “you may forget about the past your Highness”). The Chitimukulu was also unwell at that point and needed medical attention which the State facilitated.



Fast forward – it is 2020! The current growing venom between ba Mwinelubemba and UPND similarly requires skillful handling and backroom diplomacy. Threats of future dethronement on political grounds are obviously not part of the formula. Diffusing the hostility at hand is necessary but is certainly not an art for young boys and girls who are not seasoned in cultural diplomacy. ABA KULU BENGILEMO MULI ILI ILYASHI. IMISEPELA ICEPEMO😊.

One Nation; Long live the Republic.