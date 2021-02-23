United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has called on Zambians to accept the cash being allegedly given out by the Patriotic Front (PF) but vote them out on 12 August 2021.

Hichilema’s sentiments came at the time the ruling party is reportedly dishing out cash to citizens in suspected cases of vote buying.

There has since been calls in some quarters calling for the investigation of those splashing out cash to citizens.

Hichilema says citizens should accept whatever is being given to them, he even added that the things they are being given is in fact theirs.

“Take their buses, take their money, and take whatever they offer you but come August, vote them out.

“They’ve stolen so much from you and what you’re taking is actually yours!”

Meanwhile, HH says he is not going to seek revenge on President Edgar Lungu when he comes into power.

“I’ve come to embrace the belief that it is not how we are treated that defines us, but how we respond.

“Their hate won’t make us hate them and their brutality won’t make us revenge. We’ll fix our broken economy and heal our divided nation,” he says.