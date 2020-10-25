The opposition UPND says Zambians will have to fight and reclaim their independence from autocratic regime of Edgar Lungu.

UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango says the freedom and rights Zambia gained after Independence in 1964 has been taken by PF and it must be reclaimed.

Nalumango a former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly says UPND is ready to take on PF and give back the freedom and rights to the people. She says it will be punch for punch and that her party once punched will hit back hard twice.

The UPND National Chairperson said this in her statement below availed to Zambian Eye in which she is reflecting on the country’s 56 Independence Anniversary which falls tomorrow, 24th October 2020.

STATEMENT BY UPND CHAIRMAN, REV MUTALE NALUMANGO TO REFLECT ON INDEPENDENCE DAY.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: A CRY FOR TRUE FREEDOM

As we celebrate our 56th year of independence from colonial rule, we take time to soul search what independence has come to mean for the ordinary Zambian.

By definition a country is considered to have gained independence when it regains political control from outside forces. Little did we ever envisage that for the attainment of complete independence there was need for a country to attain internal political freedom.

By this extended version of independence, we dare to suggest that Zambia is far from being considered as a truly independent state because from 2015 the country was politically recolonized by the draconian policies of Edgar Lungu’s Patriotic Front government.

Many a Zambian that is aligned to the opposition or objective civil society has no reason to celebrate this day since Edgar Lungu took over as we have been pushed to the periphery of Zambian Society where we are not allowed freedoms of assemble, freedom of association, freedom of speech and many other such freedoms.

Any time we try to exercise these rights we are physically brutalised or jailed, worst still, some of our men and women have sadly even be killed. When one reads the history of liberation struggle in Zambia, these are the exact freedoms and acts of brutality that our freedom fighters fought against.

This therefore means that Zambians, 56 years on, are at decision point again to fight for their second independence as we will not allow our rights to be trampled on again as that would bring dishonour to the men and women of 1964!

We will, If need be, use the same tactics that our forefathers used. We will use civil disobedience if the PF continue the selective application of the Public Order Act. When they punch us, we will punch back twice and much harder.

So as the PF gather for their de jure independence celebrations, the rest of us will remain behind to plan on how we will reclaim our de facto Independence Day which we shall celebrate with all Zambians because starting August 2021 when we are sworn into government, by Gods grace and the people of Zambia’s favour, we shall guarantee all freedoms back to all Zambians including those who brutalise and kill us today.

Of course , this will be done within the dictates of the Laws of Zambia as those who will be in conflict with our laws, will have to answer before a competent and fair judiciary arm of government. For this, we are ready to fight PF.

As we close our cry for true freedom, we are reminded of the prophetic lyrical words of one of our freedom fighters, the indomitable late son of Zambia, Keith Mlevu:

Ubuntungwa twalipoka,

Mu chalo chesu icha Zambia

Nomba mune wemwina Zambia wishitishe chalo

Nga wa mona umulwani aisa no lupiya ulwingi

Wikokola umusebe we mwine wa chalo

Keith how true, today the economic space under the PF has been mortgaged to foreigners whilst Zambians are forced to sleep in containers denied the opportunity to go back home to their families.

Ubuntungwa ubwa Zambia

Natusunge ichalo chesu

Webuteko niwe wine we mwine wa chalo

Pantu nga washitisha chalo ukepaisha abantu

Kanshi mune uchenjele kuli aba ba mwisa

Abalefwaya ukonaula ichalo chesu

We urge the PF to also reflect on this great Zambian’s words. For they are the custodian of Zambia for every Zambian and not to put outsiders first; the same outsiders Kaunda, Kapwepwe, Nkumbula, and many other freedom fighters, fought so hard to reclaim our birth right from. It is such a shame that today many Zambians have to die to reclaim their place in society.

The UPND and its Alliance Partners will not allow that to happen as we promise the downtrodden that we will carry the mantle on your behalf by taking the fight to the PF.

All we ask is that you register to vote today, and give us your vote in August 2021. Let all Zambians fight for a Zambia for all Zambians. Do not look to the next person to vote for freedom for you because if not you, then who? Fight for your rights.

It is indeed dumbfounding that Zambia, as a frontline state that played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle of Southern Africa has today risen again but this time to fight a battle with the demons within. Demons who want to imprison and colonise.

With the same verve Zambia fought for SADC, this too we shall overcome as we are a country untited in our resolve to remain one people in spite of the PF. Take note PF. Ubwafitala akaimwena! ITS TIME ZAMBIA LIBERATED ITSELF COME 2021 , 12 AUGUST.