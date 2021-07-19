BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

WHEN THE INTELLIGENCE BEGINS TO WORK FOR THE PEOPLE AND NOT FOR MR LUNGU

Our call all along was to the joint operations committee to ensure they serve public interest and not the interest of Mr. Lungu as a participant in this year’s elections. Public interest in this case is that of fair play. The security chiefs must not be the ones to determine who wins the elections but, the people. It does not matter how much the service chiefs love Mr. Lungu at this crucial hour but, if the people want someone else their will must be respected. For this reason the job of security in this instance is to ensure smooth transition.

Yesterday, they prevailed over Kampyongo’s illegal instructions to the Police Inspector General to have HH arrested. They advised PF that summoning HH at this time is a wrong timing.

The police was instructed by Steven Kampyongo and PF leaders to find fault with UPND leader HH as one way of stopping him from campaigning. Before they issued a call out which was later canceled, Kampyongo had instructed IG Kaganja that HH had broken the ECZ rules by going out and distributing masks.

When we say PF is putting ECZ under too much pressure, you think we being partisan. This matter has become so sensitive that the information we have got is that they have no grounds on which to arrest HH, for he is fighting the pandemic. They are so damn confused.

Meanwhile, some PF officials have blamed the police service for letting such a thing to happen for they agreed that, the ECZ should announce the ban for HH, Lungu and all their people not to campaign around. The reason for all such maneuvers is, things are still sour on their side people are hurting. Not matter how many voter’s cards and NRCs they seize their numbers are not adding up. Most people are no longer releasing their documents for money because opposition has educated them against selling their rights. This is really upsetting to PF.

Meanwhile there is still more pressure mounting on the police High Command, the top PF officials are demanding that they must protect their cadres as they would cause confusion during voting time. This will happen when paid carders whom some will be in police uniforms will start violence in the polling stations and its planned all over the country especially opposition strongholds. I am sure we have all seen that most strongholds for the opposition the PF has orderd the police to deploy heavy armored cars ready for this operation, the source charged.

Further, the intelligence has advised the PF on the dangers of arresting HH which they have outlined as follows;

1. It will cause chaos in the country and lead to many deaths and destruction to property as citizens are fed up and will never back down.

2. It will lead to Zambia being sanctioned by the international community thereby worsening the economic situation. 3.There will be blood shade on both sides, the police and the citizens.

4. The democracy will be outlawed and amidst such confusion, anything that can destabilise the nation forever can happen.

It was after these arguments brought forward by the intelligence community that finally made PF through police to cancel the summon.

However, Zambians should remain alert as PF are too desperate in this election.

The intelligence unit have also highlighted Provinces that have been earmarked for election interfering gadgets installation and these include: Luapula, Northern, western, Eastern, Central and Copperbelt Provinces. Opposition should invest heavily in vote protection in these areas if they are to beat these rigging schemes by PF, source advised.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL