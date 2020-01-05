WHEN THE UPND LEADER MR HICHILEMA SPOKE ABOUT ZESCO BEING MANAGED BY CADRES YOU CALLED HIM NAMES.

======================================

It’s not just Zesco Limited as a private utility which is being managed by the PF government in wrong ways.

After watching the video of the Managing Director of Zesco Limited I am convinced Mr Hakainde Hichilema knew what he was talking about when he said once his party forms government it will remove cadres from Managing Zesco Limited and replace it with specialized people.

Mr Mundende is a Managing Director at Zesco and he was appointed by the PF government.

And in his words he said while climate change is real, Its not the main reason why we have load shading today. Load shading is as a result of improper planning and mismanagement of funds at the Firm.

And if the PF government will Fire this Managing Director for speaking the truth Zambian people should know that the PF government will silence every individual who will try to criticize them based on truth.

The problem with the PF government is that they dont know priorities. It’s not the first time that we are facing this problem of load shading. But our government decided to invest in fire tenders.

2021 we must all rise against the incompetence PF and usher in someone who will understand Zambia’s priorities.

I encourage the youths to be United before every thing is taken away by these recycled politicians. They have nothing to lose but we have a lot to lose.

The youths are the majority of this country and we can take this country and have it to ourselves.

While I celebrate Mr Hichilema he should not be taking Zambians for fools at times, he called the Managing Director at Zesco a cadre but today he seem to glorify him just because he said something that is in his interest. This is hypocrisy by the UPND president.

Lets eat the money that the PF Government are giving us but remember not to cast a vote for them. It’s not their money that they are giving you. It’s part of our money they are giving you.

MEANWHILE I have decided to take lead by contesting on Economic and Equity party-EEP, a vibrant and youthful political party in 2021 as a councilor.

I encourage a lot more other youths to take up positions under EEP and be the leaders of this country in 2021.

#HH_WAS_RIGHT

Shaape Kabwe Mposa EEP Lusaka province

And 2021 aspiring candidate on EEP ticket.