By Laura Miti.

My thoughts, listening to the PF rally, yesterday, were that the men who spoke deserve a collective award.

I mean, surely, the level of joint evil required of a group of people to be willing to sacrifice a nation, just so that they can keep somone as President, whose patent inability to carry out the basic requirements of the office they well know, deserves recognition.

You see, President Lungu’s runnning of the country has been so poor that his campaign team is genuinely bereft of arguments as to why a sane population would keep him in office.

So, a band of individuals who need this weak President to remain in office if they are to get or keep a seat at the table of plenty, has come up with a brilliant way to distract the nation from the gnawing hunger pangs in millions of stomachs.

They have decided that tribalism will be the last defence against citizens’ simple question – why are we so hungry?

So, yesterday, individuals took turns to veritably suggest to a nation, they hoped was listening attentively, that the biggest problem we have as a country is not an economy on its knees, hunger in homes or youth desperate for jobs.

They worked hard to convince us, rather, that our most critical headache as a nation right now, and one that needs our collective effort to resolve, is that we have Tonga people among us.

Now, come on people, is that argument not worthy of recognition for its sheer self-preserving evil?

Anyhow, once again, it falls to Zambian citizens to save our country. To save ourselves like we have done so many times before, when political wolves have gathered, dressed up as sheep seeking the national good.

As to how anyone sees a sheep in GBM or Kambwili is another ability worthy of an Olympic medal!