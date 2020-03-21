-If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

-Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

-Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

-If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

– General face mask use is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

-The worldwide supply of masks is limited. It’s critical that we use them appropriately.

-Masks are only recommended for caregivers of patients with communicable illnesses and patients with a fever or cough.