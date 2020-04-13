WHEN YOU SEE ANY LAW BREAKER IN ZAMBIA JUST KNOW THAT THEY ARE AFFILIATED TO PF

In as much as I condemn the brutality being exerted on some patrons by Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo in whom I would suggest to the PF to appoint him as a police officer or station chairman in a market, it should be clearly also understood that those defying self isolation are PF members who Lusambo is mistakenly beating up.

In Zambia, it is only those affiliated to the PF government have the right to disregard any law. It is only those in PF who can be saving as ministers whilst being investigated by ACC. It is only those in PF who can shot and kill at will and the law will be silent. It is only those in PF who can victimize civil servants from other regions. It is only those in PF can incite tribalism and they will go away with it as champions and Christians, it is only those in PF who calls on God to solve the problems Zambians faces after they (PF) have stolen the public resources meant to combat the same problems.

It is only those in PF who can threaten media houses without following the laws of Zambia.

It is only PF members who have the authority to urinate in the mouth of a journalist for carrying out his or her job and the law will be silent.

It is only those in PF can threaten not to handover power even if they lose an election like Mr kasaka kandalama did in 2016 because they are all above the law.

It is only those in PF can steal from poor citizens and later parade the same people to protest against those fighting for the poor through saying no to bill 10.

So don’t blame those patrons and people opening up bars defying the orders of the might, the great one, the alpha and omega president Edgar Chagwa Lungu the commander in chief of the armed forces.

They know very well that the laws in Zambia are only meant to deal with those who don’t agree with the PF government and its thieving masters.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activists