By Yona Musukwa

The rot in this country is really worrying. We need to quickly audit and account for every mask that we received from Jack Ma Foundation.

1. Since Zambia received those mask donations, which persons, organisations or departments have received these masks?

2. How come, all of a sudden, highly connected political cadres are in the business of selling masks in large quantities?

3. Many countries are on lockdown, and exports of things like masks is banned, only for home consumption, where are these cadres getting these masks from?

We need answers!

Image may contain: one or more people