WHERE ARE THE ZAMBIAN SOLDIERS?

World over, army is the most respected field because there is discipline there.

But drawing down to Zambia, one wonders if the army is indeed respected by these PF thugs.

We wonder because so much is happening under their noses and they seem not to care.

However, we know that the top army Bosses, are as corrupt as this current regime but should that lead them to trading this noble career to PF thugs?

We are wondering where these men and women of VALOUR have gone to when PF criminals are busy wearing their attire and using it to threaten citizens.

Since when did the army commander allow PF thugs or indeed any other thug be called COMMANDER?

These politicians especially in PF are now building militia groups around them while the true professional soldiers are watching.

If not careful, one day, Zambia will wake up to a rude shock of finding these thugs appointing each other into army ranks at government complex in Lusaka.

Ba army, where are you? Why allowing these thugs dress in your attire-like?

It is our sincere hope that one day, the Zambia army will stand by the people who they swore to defend and protect from any Militia group such as that of the PF.

Imagine a thug who has never endured the pain of being under even a 6 months heavy training being called commander and when Edgar Lungu is around, that thug is more respected and feared than a government trained officer? What the f$ck is going on in this country?

If not careful, these thugs will start beating even the government trained soldiers. Please, wake up and do something. When all hope is lost in other institutions, Zambians look to you for defense of the country and their plight and not these corrupt mwankoles. -Koswe