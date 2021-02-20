THIS IS MOST LIKELY PART OF THE PRESIDENTIAL INITIATIVE MONEY WHICH CLEMENT TEMBO HAS GWAGULANDI FOR HIS CAMPAIGNS IN KABWATA

One of my problems with President Lungu is that he doesn’t seem to make his aides accountable either in the assignments he gives them or what they do using his name.

I know a number of aides who are mediocre in their works on behalf of the President but they get away with it.

Some issues have clearly been mismanaged but these guys don’t even seem to care.

Others use the President’s name to acquire properties and money, but nothing happens to them. Do the intelligence still work or it is President Lungu who doesn’t care.

Where has Clement Tembo got the money which he is spreading around in Kabwata? This guy (Clement Tembo supporter) is flashing over K400,000 like papers in this economy where most of us are going hungry.

Those doing business are struggling to get payments and life it is so hard. We are defaulting on loan servicing but these PF aspiring candidates are busy flashing money.

This is reflecting nothing but corruption and lack of supervision to make people account.

If were in President Lungu’s position I would ask Clement Tembo to account for this money otherwise he must have GWAGULANDI from the Presidential initiative funds or someone gave him using the President’s name.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!