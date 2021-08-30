By Simon Mwewa Lane Television

COSMO MUMBA HAS DISAPPEARED

He was given coverage by several media houses to preach Ba Kambwili’s message of tribalism. He blatantly accused the UPND of being a Tonga Party and that HH was a Satanist. He constantly attacked and belittled President HAKAINDE in the press

Cosmo tried to get close to President Lungu for his own personal gain but Ba Lungu kept Cosmo at arm’s length.

Each time he would come to Simoson Building he would throw P.F chitenge regalia at our Marketeers and shout, “If you don’t wear these clothes you will be chased from this street”. He once tried to convince LCC to change the name of “Simon Mwewa Lane” to “Chagwa Lane” just because he wanted to curry favour with Ba Lungu…but that effort fell on deaf ears.

Cosmo was a nuisance. Ba Sata toompikad him…gave him wings and yet he didn’t even know how to fly. Many people don’t know that “Cosmo” is not his real name.

“Cosmo” is a name he gave himself because he didn’t like his real name “Collins”

The People at State House during P.F always cringed whenever Cosmo would show up because he regarded himself as a Junior President.

Where is Cosmo today? A lost little puppy with his tail between his legs.

💥By the way, he calls himself “Dr”…Dr of what? Ask him which institution gave him that title. He obtained the title of Dr from an institution that doesn’t even exist.

SMLtv