SUNDAY EDITORIAL WITH SIKAILE SIKAILE

16-02-2020

WHERE IS EDGAR LUNGU TAKING OUR NATION

Zambians under the dictator, tribalist, violent and corrupt Edgar Lungu have suffered the worst since Independence.

It is high time Zambians should introspect this man’s mission of destruction.

Lungu, is very determined to make sure that he rules this nation until death calls him. This is evidently from his threats that it is wishful thinking for those who think he will easily hand over power in 2021.

And true to his word, our investigations have found a lot of evil projects being implemented everyday.

We have witnessed the worst happening under his regime and to see him wanting to continuing governing Zambia beyond 2021 is shocking.

I have no personal issues with him but I have issues with his pathetic style of leadership which is a mess.

And it is unfortunate that he has chosen to be lied to by a bunch of criminals who surround him.

Lungu, the chairman of corruption in the PF government is being driven by lunatics like Minister Bowman Lusambo who are now drunk with political power.

Edgar Lungu has literally forgot that he is the cross bearer of all these atrocities currently being committed by him and his thugs.

Lungu should learn a lesson of what is going on with Jacob Zuma, former South African President and the Sudanese former president AL Basher who has been committed to the ICC for crimes against humanity.

I will be very honest with Lungu, that most of these criminals in the name of ministers and PF officials won’t be by his side when he goes to ICC. Some of these people misleading Lungu to kill innocent citizens and later accuse Hakainde Hichilema of committing the crimes and looting our nation will be nowhere near him.

The end of this dictator will be terrible. God is watching and by the time he shall be pronounced no longer a President of Zambia, most of these thieves inciting him to abuse our Constitution will be far from him.

Lungu has sanctioned the ongoing tribalism, political violence, corruption, witchcraft and ritual killings and he comes to fool citizens that he knows nothing about all these criminal vices. We have information that all these are meant to find a way on how to cage the innocent Hakainde Hichilema who has given the PF government sleepless nights.

We have the information how Lungu is coordinating all the above mentioned evil activities just to prolong his stay in power.

Our sources within State House have disclosed that Lungu and his minions would rather die in office than going to jail for committing atrocities in our nation.

Currently, PF leadership have launched a project dubbed ” block HH taking over leadership and cage all critics.”

PF leaders know very well that if HH forms government, he (Hichilema), won’t be a nonsense leader on corruption.

They know how much HH is determined to protect the national resources for the benefits of all Zambians.

The PF government knows how much HH wants to end tribalism and political violence. These are issues that are bothering Lungu and his surrogates.

The stealing of public resources is more than what has been reviewed in the media. Some of these ministers have stolen moneys that can pay those poor retirees who have been camping in Lusaka the whole rain season at Given Lubinda’s office.

Zambians, our nation has been looted and if we don’t stand up and say no to this criminality then we are doomed.

Beyond 2021 with Lungu and his thieving ministers in office, it will be hell on earth.

Winning 2021 elections at all cost is what Lungu and his friends are working on. They have been working on a various number of back ups to the riggings.

The recent intelligence report clearly shows how much HH has penetrated into PF perceived strongholds. They (PF) , are also working on finding Kambwili with a case to answer before 2021. However, their number one project is HH, they know that if HH is caged then they succeed.

But all this, will be in vein if we all stand up and demand for free and fair elections. The choice is all yours my fellow citizens whether to allow these criminals to manipulate the elections or put them in the right position they are supposed to be which is the prison.

If I was Edgar Lungu, I would work on making peace with my political enemies unlike the arrogant way he has embarked on. So far Edgar Lungu has abrogated the Constitution of Zambia twice by refusing to handover power. In both cases, Lungu has committed treason charges.

There are also plans to have MMD leader Dr Nevers Mumba, arrested for calling for prayers after the allegations that PF government officials got witchcraft powers from Seer 1.

Yesterday, our sources disclosed that the PF government is working tirelessly to ensure that this issue of Seer 1 dies a natural death.

On the other hand, Seer 1 has charged that as long as Lungu remains in charge of Zambia, evil things will continue manifesting.

Seer 1 has since challenged Lungu that PF will not go anywhere after returning his “Do as I say,” which all PF government officials just returned last week as communicated by Seer 1 on his official Facebook Page.

Zambians, wake up and stop this witchcraft sanctioned by Edgar Lungu and his corrupt and heartless friends.

The author of this article, is a Good Governance and Human Rights Activist.