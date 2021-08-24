WHERE IS FREE EDUCATION- ENOCK ROOSEVELT TONGA ASKS

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s inaugural speech did not only fail short of words like “free education” he promised, but also failed to accommodate words such as “Zambia a Christian Nation” as he holds the Bible with the help of gloves but removed them just after taking the Oath of Office amidst a ceremony which could sadly not see the usual flying of a God linked bird called a white dove; as he spoke so mildly of the fight against corruption without giving practical steps to be taken.

Issued by: Enock Roosevelt Tonga ERT

President 3RD-LM.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021.