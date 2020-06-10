Several Patriotic Front youths have reported Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo for abrogation of section 21(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

According to a report deposited at the ACC’s Office of the Director General, Celestin Rocky Mukandila, Rodgers Roy Mugala, Simon Mulenga Mwila, Bennett Musonda, Mpage Kachingwe and Geoffrey Mutale Mwila reported Lusambo for abuse of authority of office.

The youths stated that, “We also note with concern that the Honourable Lusambo has been donating assorted goods with millions of kwacha to his constituency beyond his income and financial means as a Minister and member of parliament, which donations have been in the public domain for more than a year now. Kindly investigate the same for possible abrogation of the anti-corruption commission Act”.

Making donations that are far beyond his earned income is prima facie evidence that Lusambo is engaging in corrupt practices.

But it had to take youths of the Patriotic Front to notice this and raise the alarm. These donations were not being made secretly; they were well covered by the media. And Edgar Lungu, all his ministers – including the Vice-President – are aware of this but have said or done nothing. It’s not an issue to Edgar and his minions because, as Bishop George Lungu aptly put it the other week, this is the “new normal”.

The Anti-Corruption Commission, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the police also seem to see it as normal.

It’s very clear that Lusambo is using proceeds of corruption and other abuses of office to bribe his constituents so that come next year they vote for him again.

This is a man who had nothing not very long ago. Look at what he has today! Look at the huge amounts of money he is playing with today!

In a decent society with decent government Lusambo would be in jail today for corruption and other abuses public office.