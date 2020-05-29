Cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to soar, at the same time, we are in a giant fresh presidential elections mood whose date remains indefinite.

The sum of these two can be worrisome.

But that is not the reason most Malawians are worried today. Most Malawians are worried because they are going through these tough and uncertain times alone—their leader, yes the Head of State, is nowhere in sight.

It’s not that the President cannot work from home. After all, he has a big team he can delegate anytime.

However, in these largely uncertain times, nations expects more from their leaders than just speaking through their aides.

Covid-19 still remains a headache to many. In two days, cases have jumped from 100 to 202. The jump is astronomical. Even worse, health officials have already confirmed to the media that they are getting overwhelmed in fighting this virus. We must all be worried.

And then we have the pending fresh presidential elections. All we know is the courts ordered this election to take place. What we don’t know is when these elections will take place. Within the remaining days from the given 150 days, so much need to be done by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which, we all know, is facing a credibility crisis and new faces need to come. Will these elections really take place in a manner that is acceptable to Malawians? We must all be worried.

In this season of worry, you need a leader to constantly stand with his people to ally the worries and fears.

You need a leader who will be seen interacting with his people, speaking hope and assuring them that all will be well.

Not President Peter Mutharika.

He has chosen to completely stay away from the public, resorting to issuing directives and instruction from an unknown lodging.

Even at the critical period in time when his political party wants him to lead the re-election bid, Mutharika has chosen to delegate his running mate Atupele Muluzi to be on the frontline.

This is uninspiring and Malawians want to see their leader. -Nyasatimes