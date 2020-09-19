By Veronica Mwale~Kitwe

WHERE IS PRIME TV???~Nixon Chisenga

==================================

I miss Prime TV personalities,the likes of Mark Simuwe,Kennedy Limwanya and Phiri from the news analysis desk…then Naomi Mweemba,Mwape Kumwenda and Toliwe Chanda Banda…… reporting and camera….

I miss the services they rendered without fear or favour,they covered the whole Nation ,all sections of society including the pensioners whose dues are not paid,that farmer who supplied maize to FRA and was not paid….

Prime Tv created a platform for the flourishing of democracy by promoting debates on matters of National interest which subsiquently led to wide spread of knowledge and information amongst the general populace.

The live coverage of sensitive occurrences like the attempt by PF cadres in Zambia police uniform to shoot HH in Sesheke and the Kaiser Zulu raid and trespass at a farm are some of the historical works that seem to have inspired the wicked Lungu government to scheme the shut down of the people’s choice of Tv station using IBA.

The retired workers of Prime TV are among many other aggrieved Zambians sent back to the streets by a ruthless tyranny,small dictator in Edgar Lungu….

All our people discontented by the way PF is mishandling national matters will vote our PF i.e retrenched Miners, unemployed teachers,unpaid pensioners,unpaid farmers, patients without drugs,former workers at Post newspaper,Prime Tv ….these will take lead in decampaigning PF as 2021 draws near….

It is lack of civilization and selfishness amongst the PF leadership that will cost them 2021……the injuries they have caused are still fresh in the hearts of many Zambians

BallyMustWin!!